Oustanding Women of Clinton County: Deanna Liermann

This is the third of seven profiles of the honorees of the 24th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2023. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

Deanna Liermann – “She is very instrumental in whatever endeavors she encounters either via her work situation or her many activities.”

Although known for her delicious and popular buckeyes locally, the accomplishments and contributions Deanna Liermann has made on Clinton County are guaranteed to last a lifetime. Deanna cares deeply about her family, friends, and community. She regularly donates homemade candies to various charities and organizations, such as the Health Alliance, Habitat for Humanity, and the Little Hearts Big Smiles playground to name a few.

Outside of Clinton County, Deanna has been involved in March of Dimes and the Red Cross for many years. She previously received the 10-15 year pins for both organizations and the number of people she has assisted through her service is countless.

Raising two sons caused her to be very active in the Wilmington City School System. Deanna was president of the Vocal Music Boosters at Wilmington Middle School for many, many years. She has also been involved with the ABC Club and 2009, 2010 Holidazzle Parades in Wilmington. She has also assisted with the annual Vince Lombardi Down Lineman Award dinner for High School football students in the past.

One of her largest contributions to date remains the Wilmington Middle School electronic sign – in which she helped to fundraise, coordinate, and bring about the message board that stands today on Thorne Avenue.

Deanna was a former 4-H member and her dedication to community is obvious. She also remains a steadfast community poll worker during election seasons. It is estimated she has been giving back, volunteering, and helping improve the lives of Clinton Countians for close to 40 years. It is clear through Deanna Liermann’s selfless service, that her impacts far and wide grant her the title of Outstanding Woman of Clinton County.

