McCoy loses heartbreaker to Graham in 138 semifinal

COLUMBUS — In a back and forth match, Wilmington senior Thane McCoy lost to Graham’s Hayden Hughes 10-8 Saturday night in a 138-pound semifinal match at the OHSAA Division Boys Wrestling Championship at OSU’S Schottenstein Center.

Hughes defeated McCoy at last week’s district tournament 17-2.

The win puts Hughes in the championship match and McCoy in the consolation semifinal round. McCoy will wrestle again Sunday morning. A win puts him in the third-place match while a loss means he’ll wrestle for fifth place.

“So close,” McCoy said after the match. “Disappointing.”

McCoy tied the match at 8-8 late in the third but Hughes scored a match-winning takedown in the final seconds of the match.

McCoy is the last local wrestler in the tournament. Mythias Stuckey and Josh Snell, both of Wilmington, lost their match on Saturday while Clinton-Massie’s Kaylee Ramsey lost in the girls tournament.

Ramsey did pick up a win and became the first Clinton County female wrestler in the first OHSAA-sanctioned girls state tournament and therefor the first girl from the county to win a match.