Heys 15th in 3,000 meters at national meet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Simon Heys closed out his indoor track and field season Saturday by competing in the 3,000-meter run at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Heys, who was seeded 17th in the event, crossed the finish line 8:24.01 to improve upon his seed by two places. Ethan Gregg of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse won the race with a time of 8:01.23 while Alex Phillip of John Carroll University placed runner-up with a mark of 8:02.46. This placement for Heys comes after the Wilmington High School grad earned All-American honors in the 5,000-meter run Friday.