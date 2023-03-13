WC splits with Earlham Saturday but earns series win

RICHMOND, Ind. – The Wilmington College baseball team split a doubleheader with rival Earlham College Saturday, winning game one 12-3 and falling in the nightcap 8-2.

The split gives WC the series victory as the visitors won the series’ first game 15-3 in seven innings Friday evening.

In the victory, Aaron Boster improved to 2-2 on the season, striking out 10 in six innings while scattering eight hits and two earned runs.

Luke Chappie pitched up a three-inning save, striking out two and allowing one hit over the final three innings.

Jared Lammert led the way with a 3-for-5 performance with the home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Wilmington pounded out 14 hits with Evan Kelsey, Dominic Depa, Jesse Reliford and Evan Eilerman also having multi-hit contests.

In the second game, Trent Mendenhall dipped to 1-1 on the season despite a quality start. He pitched seven innings with eight strikeouts and three earned runs. Lammert went 2-for-4 for WC and drove in both runs.

Wilmington (5-7) travels to Franklin Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.