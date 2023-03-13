Local meeting notices

Board of Elections to conduct testing

The Clinton County Board of Elections will conduct Logic & Accuracy Testing of ballots and equipment to be used for absentee and early voting in the May 2 primary/special election on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 at 8:30 a.m. The tests will be held at the Clinton County Board of Elections, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4 in Wilmington.

Community Action to hold board meeting

The Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on March 22 at 100 Community Drive, Wilmington at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Public Defender Commission to meet

The Public Defender Commission will be meeting on April 5 at 10 a.m. in the Law Library of the Common Pleas Courthouse.