East Clinton FFA participates in public speaking events, FFA Week

The East Clinton FFA chapter had several members compete in different competition events during the last few weeks, including several public speaking events and the ag sales competition.

In all of the public speaking competitions, members have to prepare and/or memorize either the FFA creed or their own speech. In the Creed speaking division, eighth grader Carson Carey placed fifth at subdistricts and placed well in his heat at districts. In beginning prepared public speaking, sophomore Sydney Beiting placed second at subdistricts and fourth at districts.

In the extemporaneous speaking event, senior Teddy Murphy placed first at subdistricts and fifth at districts. In the agricultural sales career development event, members compete as a team and answer questions about how to build rapport as well as certain aspects of a sale and then proceed to compete individually by selling mock products to clients. The team this year placed sixth in the district and consisted of Dylan Arnold, Sydney Beiting, Emily Arnold, and Kami Kile.

Members of the East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter had the chance to celebrate National FFA week from Jan. 19-24. They got to learn more about the organization, have fun, and serve others throughout the week. On Monday, the chapter officers visited the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities to help out and play bingo with the clients. Members of the chapter took a field trip to the Humane Society on Tuesday to help clean up the kennels, organize, and do other small jobs.

On Wednesday, students met to have their monthly meeting at the bowling alley. Officers and seniors helped to make and serve breakfast for the teachers on Thursday, and students wore their FFA apparel to school to represent their chapter. On Friday, students were given the opportunity to drive their trucks and tractors to school. The chapter also ended the week by hosting a Yellow Freesia chili dinner night and cornhole tournament in memory of their chapter vice president Timmi Lynn Mahanes.

All of the students had fun trying new things and making memories during FFA week this year, and they were also thankful to have the opportunity to do community service activities as well during the week.