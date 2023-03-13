Man accused of assaulting & threatening to kill his mother

WILMINGTON — A man accused of attacking his mother and threatening to light her on fire is scheduled to appear before the magistrate on March 24.

Andrew Potee, 40, faces eight charges in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, including alleged aggravated arson (felony 1), theft from a protected class (felony 4), abduction (felony 3), aggravated assault (felony 4), felonious assault (felony 2), and three counts of kidnapping (felony 1).

According to the report from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at a residence on State Route 133 North in Blanchester/Marion Township in January. Mary Ruth Potee, 66, of Maineville, reported allegedly being assaulted by her son, Andrew. Deputies collected a check valued at $4,714 and also collected two pieces of clothing soaked in lighter fluid.

According to the affidavit provided by the Clinton County Municipal Court, the sheriff’s office was informed of “a female hospitalized at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the victim indicated she was assaulted but did not know where it happened or who did it.”

Deputies spoke with the brother of Mary Ruth, who advised she was assaulted by her son, according to reports.

According to the affidavit, Andrew became angry with Mary Ruth and “hit and punched her several times.” He also reportedly “threw lighter fluid on her, threatened to set her on fire, drug her by the hair” and said he would drive them off a bridge.

The responding deputies visited Mary Ruth and noted she had bruises on her face, neck, and shoulder. Her eyes were also reportedly swollen almost shut and required surgery to reduce the swelling in one.

Mary Ruth Potee advised “her son was angry on the evening of January 27, and became physical with her.”

Andrew allegedly would not allow Mary Ruth to go anywhere by herself. He reportedly dragged her to their car and was “driving erratically,” then finally agreed to take her to the hospital. She told deputies she feared for her life and reported “her son told her he would kill her if she told anyone he assaulted her” and wouldn’t allow her to use her phone.

Deputies found the residence in disarray with items knocked over, blood on a pillow, and clothing that smelled of lighter fluid. Andrew was arrested at the scene for alleged felonious assault.

Potee is currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail on a $250,000 bond and must have no contact with his mother.

