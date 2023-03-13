Clinton County Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between March 6 and March 10:

• Harley Baker, 28, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (162 days suspended), fined $200 (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Baker must take part in supervised probation.

• Cameron Jackson, 36, of Cincinnati, attempted child endangerment, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $170 court costs. Jackson must commit no further offenses for two years. Non-reporting probation is to be monitored. Jackson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. The ‘attempted’ charge was amended from a child endangerment charge. An O.V.I. charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Roger Greene, 62, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Greene must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Richard Shontz, 48, of Grove City, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Shontz must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and expired tags were dismissed.

• Ashley Ramsey, 28, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Ramsey must commit no further offenses for two years and have no contact with the incident location. Non-reporting probation is to be monitored.

• Jalen Strickland, 21, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Christopher Burns, 39, of Hillsboro, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $145 court costs. The case was waived by Burns.

• Shanise Boling of Centerville, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $165 court costs. The case was waived by Boling.

• John Little, 25, of Lawrenceville, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $180 court costs. The case was waived by Little.

• Chad Earls Jr., 20, of Batavia, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Earls.

• Ronnie Nothern, 43, of Loveland, open container in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Nothern.

• Gavin Chambers, 36, of Nashville, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Chambers.

• Spencer Clark, 18, of Edgewood, going 99 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Clark.

• Devonta Turner, 18, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed. An alcohol-related charge was dismissed.

