Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

SABINA — Local firefighters rescued a 76-year-old man who was trapped in a grain bin for nearly five hours on Monday afternoon.

According to Wilmington Fire Department Chief Andy Mason, crews arrived on to the farm on 3983 Stone Road at 11:24 a.m. and found the man buried up to his chest in a 30,000 bushel grain bin. The man’s name has not been released, but officials said he is an employee at the farm who was checking the inside of the bin due to grain falling out of the bottom.

Crews worked tirelessly to stop the corn from flowing in the man’s direction by using special equipment. They also cut holes in the outside of the bin to relieve pressure and stop the man from sinking any further.

At 4:26 p.m., firefighters were able to pull the man out of the bin. A mobile intensive care unit was brought to the scene and the man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

The man is expected to be okay, according to officials.

“He was alert and oriented the whole time during the rescue,” said Mason. “He was in good spirits. We’re hopeful that he’s going to be fine.”

Mason added that “unfortunately, the county experiences one or two” of these types of incidents per year.

Twenty-three firefighters worked to free the man on Monday. Along with the Wilmington Fire Department, Sabina Fire, Port William Fire and the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District responded to the scene.