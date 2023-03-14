Weather-related accident damages utility pole

WILMINGTON — On Tuesday morning, Wilmington Police responded to a single-vehicle accident near East Main and Grant streets where the vehicle struck a utility pole.

According to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen, the vehicle caused damage to the pole, resulting in wires hanging “dangerously close to the ground.” East Main Street was only accessible to Lincoln Street on Tuesday morning.

“Anyone who has to make it out to Rombach (Avenue) will either have to go around through the (Wilmington College) area or they’ll have to go down Prairie (Road) from Lincoln Street,” he said.

An officer at the scene advised the accident was weather-related.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office also declared a Level One snow emergency for the area on Tuesday. This means roadways are hazardous and drivers should use caution on the roads.

