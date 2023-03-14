Outstanding Women committee honors 4 scholarship winners

The Outstanding Women of Clinton County committee has selected four scholarship winners from the 2023 high school senior class. They are: Emma Falgner of Blanchester; Jenna Hanlon of Clinton-Massie; Ryleigh Tooill of East Clinton; and Jenna Allemang of Wilmington.

Each receives a $1,500 college scholarship, based upon a competitive application process.

These scholarship winners will be celebrated at the 2023 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon ceremony, set for Saturday, April 8 at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington. The keynote speaker will be funny motivational speaker Kay Frances, who is “Helping America Stress Less. One Laugh at a Time.”

Emma Falgner – Blanchester High School

Investing in youth development is very important to Emma. Whether it’s watching toddlers in the church nursery, teaching 5-7 year olds the Scouting way to camp, coaching middle school volleyball athletes, or volunteering at The Exchange, she is improving her community in Blanchester. After studying Middle Childhood Education at Wilmington College, Emma would like to work in a rural community setting or even at her alma mater.

Here in the local community, Emma is active on student council, National Honor Society, and varsity volleyball. She has been involved in teen bible quizzing for eight years, earning a spot on district and regional teams, and has been invited to complete at a national bible quiz event at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Emma speaks highly of supporting MRDD adults in church programming and diabetics with school lunch inclusion. Her diploma will include seals for citizenship, science, and college readiness, and she continues to earn seals for honors, community service, student engagement, and Ohio Means Jobs. Her work ethic, leadership, empathy toward others, and academic accomplishments are truly Outstanding.

Jenna Hanlon – Clinton-Massie

Addressing youth suicide, bullying, and social media dangers have led Jenna into an active role with the Hope Squad, Project Trust, and Cyber SWAT at Clinton Massie. She completed training to recognize problems and identify solutions common among adolescents. You would never guess that Jenna engages with such heavy subjects when you see her as a Clinton Massie cheerleader on Friday nights, or New Year’s Day in London, England, or competing nationally recently with the competitive cheer squad in Florida.

Dedicated to serving her local community, Jenna has supported cancer causes through Brake for Breakfast, Pink Ribbon Girls, and Give Kids the World. She enjoys 4-H, especially on the back of a horse, or outdoors at camp. Watching kids learn about the outdoors is a favorite activity in camp settings.

During her high school career, Jenna has spent three years as co-editor of the yearbook, been active with Student Council and National Honor Society, and worked on various prom and homecoming committees. In the fall she plans to attend University of Kentucky or Ohio State to study accounting and international business.

Ryleigh Tooill – East Clinton community

Our East Clinton awardee this year actually attends Fayette Christian School, despite her Sabina address. Ryleigh plans to attend Cedarville University and study sports medicine. Her goal is to achieve her masters in athletic training and work for a professional volleyball team.

One Bistro, a “pay what you can afford” restaurant in Xenia, introduced Ryleigh to the variety of needs in her local community. By serving meals and working in the kitchen, she increased her understanding of the needs of the homeless. Her service list includes shoeboxes and packing parties for Operation Christmas Child, processing paperwork for Samaritan’s Purse, Christmas baskets for needy families, and caroling to nursing home residents.

At Fayette Christian, Ryleigh played on the volleyball and basketball teams, attended Buckeye Girls State, and mastered the Americanism and Government Test. She received a proclamation from Ohio Senator Bob Peterson, and an all expense paid trip to Washington DC for her accomplishment.

Jenna Allemang – Wilmington

Upon graduation from Wilmington, Jenna plans to pursue robotics engineering – with Ohio University, Ohio State, and University of Dayton heading her short list of destinations. She dreams of being an Imagineer at Walt Disney World who builds rides, animatronics, shows, and related STEM projects.

After ten years of 4-H sewing projects, and a stint on the Ohio State Fair Fashion Board, Jenna knew the value of sewing and giving back to her community. During the mask needs brought on by COVID, Jenna helped the hearing-impaired community and the choral community at Wilmington College by sewing masks with clear inserts. Those subgroups have a strong need to read lips, so her 75 homemade masks were a very meaningful donation. In addition, she has used her skills to made coasters for nursing homes and hats for chemotherapy patients.

Jenna’s volunteer service includes junior fair 4-H events, Operation Christmas Child, Wilmington High School White Gift, blood drives, high school tutoring, and middle school band assisting. She has served on student council, section leader for Wilmington marching band, prom committee, homecoming committee, junior fair board, state fashion board, and Clinton County Junior Fair Queen.