Softball splits pair of Tuesday games in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. – The Wilmington College softball team split a twinbill at the Gene Cusic Classic Tuesday, falling to St. Joseph’s College of Brooklyn 8-7 and defeating Western Connecticut State University 10-2 in six innings.

Against St. Joseph’s, Judaea Wilson was a perfect 4-for-4 from the leadoff spot with three runs scored. Logann Julian and Rachel Berry had two hits each.

Lindsey Carter had a bunt single in the first but came all the way around to score on the play when the throw to first went to the outfield.

Hillary Huffer took the pitching loss in relief of starter Alexis Stringfellow.

In the win over WestConn, Izzy Rothrock earned her first pitching win, with a strong six inning. She struck out nine and gave up just one earned run.

Samantha Schwab had three hits and scored twice while Wilson, Carter, Molly Moore and Olivia Doll had two hits each. Doll drove in three teammates for the Quakers.

Wilmington (5-3) will face Alfred State University and the University of Wisconsin Superior Wednesday with game times set for 9 and 11 a.m.