ODOT kicks off construction season in southwest Ohio

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Transportation announced this week that it expects to invest a record $2.5 billion into more than 1,000 projects during this year’s construction season to improve transportation and make Ohio’s roads safer across the state.

“There is no better place to be than right here in Ohio, and these new projects will help us keep our infrastructure in a good state of repair,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Everyone in our state benefits from safe roads, and I am looking forward to seeing the end results of this year’s roadway improvement projects.”

This year’s construction program includes 31 new projects that are considered “major” with a value above $10 million. There are 190 safety projects aimed directly at reducing serious or deadly crashes. More than 5,700 miles of pavement will be improved, and 823 bridges will be repaired or replaced.

“These investments are made possible by hard-working Ohioans who use these roads and bridges every day to get to work, school, medical appointments, and family vacations. It is our duty to ensure the resources entrusted to us are used wisely,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

This construction season isn’t all about building new roads. About 95 cents of every dollar is being invested back into preserving existing roads and bridges, according to a news release. Locally, ODOT is investing in 198 projects in Southwest Ohio. Monday afternoon, ODOT partnered with the Greene County Engineer for a Construction Kick Off event near the intersection of US 35 and Valley/Trebein Road. The current intersection, which features a traffic light, will be replaced with a new interchange that will carry Valley and Trebein Road traffic over US 35 on a newly constructed bridge. Traffic wanting to access US 35 will use new ramps at that location. Eagle Bridge Company is the contractor on the $40 million project which is expected to be complete in October of 2025. This is just the latest of many projects to improve the US 35 Corridor through Montgomery and Greene counties.

“US 35 is a heavily traveled route that has seen several much needed updates in the past few years, ensuring it will continue to serve the growing transportation needs of Southwest Ohio,” said ODOT District 8 Deputy Director Tammy Campbell.

ODOT recently completed a superstreet on US 35 near Factory Road. The non-traditional, signalized intersections will limit the potential for crashes by reducing conflict points and providing more capacity than a traditional intersection. ODOT also recently completed a US 35 expansion project in Montgomery County which widened and resurfaced 2.51 miles of US 35 between Linden Avenue and Interstate 675. Another project is currently underway to reconfigure the interchange at US 35 and Woodman Drive. These improvements along the U.S. 35 corridor should provide more efficient movement of traffic and improve overall safety.

It is important for motorists to pay extra attention when driving through work zones. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 4,628 work zone-related crashes in Ohio last year, 21 were deadly resulting in 23 deaths and 85 involved serious injuries. Summit County recorded the most in the state with 814 work zone crashes. June is the top month for work zone crashes (585) with Wednesday being the top day (833). Most occur between 3 – 5 p.m. In 2022, there were 133 ODOT crews (workers, vehicles, and equipment) struck while working along Ohio roadways.

“These workers are out there ensuring that your travels are as safe as possible. They just ask for your attention and patience in return,” said Marchbanks.

Ohio’s Move Over law requires drivers to move over a lane for vehicles with flashing lights. If drivers cannot safely move over, they are required to slow down.