Clinton County Reads: Easy and worthwhile

Editor,

I encourage everyone to participate in Clinton County Reads 2023.

As chairperson of the Clinton County Reads Committee, I certainly am biased, but I would argue it will be one of the easiest and most worthwhile things in which you participate this year.

All you have to do to participate is read a book and attend some intriguing events. The 17th year of our county-wide reading program centers on the book, “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich. A complete list of events can be found on the Clinton County Reads Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ClintonCoReads.

For such a simple title, Erdrich’s book covers a few different genres – slapstick crime, ghost story, creative nonfiction – but above everything else, it is a paean to booklovers. NPR book critic Maureen Corrigan calls it “essential for a deeper take on the times we’re living through.”

So, I would recommend reading the book and attending one of the book discussions to share your thoughts with friends and neighbors in Clinton County. This is actually the main idea behind holding an annual county-wide reading event: to give the residents of the county an opportunity to come together and discuss larger themes offered by a book.

But, while I probably should not say this, you do not even need to read the book to participate in and enjoy Clinton County Reads. Just attend one of the events we are offering over the next month.

You have the opportunity to hear acclaimed local author and publisher John Baskin at the kickoff event at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 20, at Wilmington College’s Watson Library. You have the opportunity to hear two booksellers from The Bookmatters in Milford talk about opening and running an independent bookstore. And you have the opportunity to enjoy a quality, inexpensive dinner from Shoelaces Catering and hear Larkin Vonalt, executive director of the Dayton Book Fair, talk about running one of the largest book sales around.

Please consider joining us this year.

Take advantage of the opportunities.

It is just so easy – and worthwhile.

Chris Owens

Director, Blanchester Public Library

Chairperson, Clinton County Reads Committee