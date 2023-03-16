Preliminary work begins for S.R. 73/S.R. 380 intersection improvement

CLINTON COUNTY – Preliminary operations will start later this month for construction of an intersection improvement project on state Route 73/S.R. 380, just southwest of the city of Wilmington.

Beginning Wednesday, March 29, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will close S.R. 380 at its northbound junction with S.R. 73, just south of Katys Lane, to install a waterline for Western Water. The closure will remain in place through Friday, March 31, and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 68, S.R. 380, Katys Lane and S.R. 73.

The project includes widening S.R. 73 at the intersection of S.R. 380 for the addition of left turn lanes on S.R. 73, and construction of a new signal. A minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction shall be maintained at all times by use of flaggers during working hours. Also, S.R. 380 will be subject to a 21-day closure at S.R. 73; however, a schedule to close the route has yet to be determined.

R.B. Jergens Contractors, Inc. was awarded a contract for approximately $2.85 million to undertake the project, and all work is scheduled to be complete in October 2023.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.