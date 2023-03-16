Conversation Club learns about Buddhism

Conversation Club met on an unusually warm Feb. 14 at the Cape May Living campus. Sixteen members were welcomed by president Judy Sargent. The hostess, Suzanne Madison, was assisted by Cilla Woharfortia. The president read “How Do I Love Thee” by Elizabeth Barrett Browning in honor of it being Valentine’s Day.

Roll call was taken of members with them answering with a quote or stating what their favorite gift was to receive on Valentine’s Day. Examples were a card, flowers, candy or just not having to cook dinner for a day.

JoEllen Sheffield presented a program on Buddhism. Sheffield is a Christian who has had a lifelong interest in learning about different religions. Buddha was born around 563 BC. He was born a Hindu prince whose father protected him from witnessing or experiencing any suffering for the first 29 years of his life. Buddha began sneaking out of the palace and found a quite different world existed than the one he lived in. He saw suffering. He explored suffering and how to live without. He came up with the Four Noble Truths:

1. Life is suffering

2. The cause of suffering is craving

3. The end of suffering comes with an end to craving

4. There is a path which leads one away from craving and suffering

Two exercises were led by the program leader. The first exercise involved breathing techniques that led to a meditation state. The second exercise shared that visiting with others in a happy state leads to what Nirvana is.

Christine Snyder gave a report on Ukraine.

The book selected for Salmagundi, April 11 is “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich. This is the Clinton County Reads book for this year. The next meeting was on March 14 at Cape May Campus with Mary Ellen Krisher hosting and Christine Snyder presenting the program