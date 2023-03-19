Carroll hands Hurricane 10-6 defeat in lacrosse opener

The Wilmington High School lacrosse team opened its season Friday night with a 10-4 loss to Dayton Carroll.

“I was really excited how both sides of the ball started the game but we could not overcome Carroll’s in-game adjustments,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said.

Logan Camp had a pair of goals for the Hurricane. Manny Castillo and Jon Custis also scored. Jelanie Hunter had an assist.

“Our hog pin (face-off midfielders Camp, Thane McCoy, Eli Hibbs) continued to dominate; they won all but two faceoffs,” Shultz said. “We will find success if we can create more goals off these extra possessions.”

The Hurricane junior varsity squad also was defeated by Carroll 10-6. Colin Wood scored five goals. Alex Rigling had the other WHS goal.