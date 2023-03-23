2023 Spring Preview: Clinton-Massie High School baseball

Tyler Hayslip will be in his first season as the Clinton-Massie baseball coach, replacing long-time coach Brian Camp.

The Falcons were 9-12 in Camp’s last season. Hayslip will be assisted by Austin Merkle, Andrew Ledley, Rusty Black, Tyler Merkle and Todd Hillman.

Clinton-Massie was American Division champion in 2019.

There are seven returning letterwinners with three of the starters in 2022.

Adam Frisch (.435 average) was first-team All-SBAAC. Second teamers were Tyler Keck and Gabe McDowell. Carson Van Hoose was given honorable mention. Keck and Van Hoose graduated.

Trenton Kendrick is a newcomer of note, Hayslip said.

Hayslip said Wyatt Creech has taken on a leadership role with the team, taking the group through non-mandatory workouts three days a week.

“This team has been putting in a lot of hard work in the offseason,” Hayslip said. “I hope all of the time and hardwork will pay off for the group that has been working hard.”

Hayslip said situational hitting must improve for the Falcons.

“If we do the little things right (we can contend in the SBAAC),” Hayslip said. “If we play mistake-free baseball and hit our spots on the mound, we will win some ball games.

“The goal is to always compete for a league championship and improve on our record from previous years.”

SCHEDULE

March 29^Western Brown^H^430p

March 30^Hillsboro^A^5p

March 31^East Clinton^A^430p

April 3^Wilmington^H^430p

April 4^Waynesville^H^430p

April 5^New Richmond^H^430p

April 6^Williamsburg^H^430p

April 8^Lebanon^A^12p

April 10^Goshen^H^430p

April 12^Batavia^A^430p

April 13^Clermont NE^A^430p

April 14^Blanchester^H^430p

April 15^Greeneview^H^11a

April 18^Western Brown^A^430p

April 19^Cedarville^A^5p

April 21^Wilmington^A^430p

April 24^New Richmond^A^430p

April 26^Goshen^A^430p

April 28^Trailblazers^H^5p

May 1^Batavia^H^430p

May 2^Washington CH^A^5p

May 3^Miami Trace^A^5p

May 4^Bethel-Tate^H^430p

May 5^Fenwick^H^430p