2023 Spring Preview: East Clinton High School baseball

Isaiah Curtis (.424 average) was second team. He graduated. Dakota Collom was given honorable mention.

East Clinton last won the National Division in 2011. Last season, the Astros won a sectional tournament game on their home field over Finneytown before losing to Roger Bacon.

Brandon Runk is the first-year varsity baseball coach for East Clinton. w you become the best person you can be and we strive for that daily. It is not always pretty and it takes consistent daily habits but we won’t give up.”

SCHEDULE

March 25^Dixie^H^11a/1p

March 27^Bethel-Tate^A^430p

March 29^McClain^H^5p

March 31^Massie^H^430p

April 3^Fairfield^H^5p

April 4^Perry^A^5p

(NOTE: Game to be played at Xavier University)

April 5^Clermont NE^A^430p

April 6^Ripley^H^530p

April 10^Blanchester^H^430p

April 11^Wilmington^H^430p

April 12^Felicity^H^430p

April 14^Williamsburg^A^430p

April 17^Bethel-Tate^H^430p

April 18^Adena^A^5p

April 19^Lynchburg^A^5p

April 21^Fayetteville^H^5p

April 22^Hillsboro^H^10a

April 24^Clermont NE^H^430p

April 28^Blanchester^A^430p

May 1^Felicity^A^430p

May 2^Ripley^A^530p

May 3^Williamsburg^H^430p

May 8^Hillsboro^H^5p

May 9^Miami Trace^H^5p

May 10^Waverly^A^5p