2023 Spring Preview: Wilmington High School baseball

With eight returning starters, the prospects are high this season for the Wilmington High School baseball team.

“We have talent, we have the most lefties, maybe in the state, we just have to buy into each other and the plan that will get us where we need to be,” said second-year head coach Austin Newman. “I love these guys and want more for them. They deserve it.”

Wilmington was 3-19 in Newman’s first season as the head coach. This year, Newman will be assisted by Billy Foster, Brian Tolliver and Shane Walterhouse.

Jayden Tackett was first team All-SBAAC last season.

“He is your gritty guy who lays out in practice, wants the team to buy into ‘team first’ mind-set,” said Newman. “He is willing to do whatever is needed to get our program where it needs to be.”

Sam Nichols (.359 average) was second team. Jake Stephens was given honorable mention last season as a freshman. Ethan Henson, who graduated last spring, was second team All-SBAAC.

Newcomers of note are Talan Oberlin, Josh Tolliver, Alex Massie, Keenan Milliner, Bryson Platt and Brady Tolliver.

In all there are 12 returning letterwinners to 2023 Hurricane baseball. Tackett, Alex Massie, Stephens, Josh Tolliver and Keenan Milliner have taken leadership of the program, hoping to get back to the top of the SBAAC American Division standings. Wilmington’s last league title was in 2016. Before that, the last championship was in 1987, Newman said.

“The odds are against us and no one believes we can change this program so we come in daily with a chip on our shoulder,” said Newman. “We have grit, we have toughness, we just are working toward putting it all together and not focusing on the outcome but the journey.”

Newman said his squad has already faced plenty of obstacles in its quest to reach the top.

“We have battled some of the toughest setbacks such as real life adversity, not just baseball adversity,” he said. “To me, that’s how you become the best person you can be and we strive for that daily. It is not always pretty and it takes consistent daily habits but we won’t give up.”

SCHEDULE

March 25^Cin Christian^A^12p

(NOTE: Game to be played at Waterworks Complex in Fairfield)

March 27^Clermont NE^H^430p

March 29^Washington CH^H^5p

March 30^Batavia^H^430p

March 31^Blanchester^H^430p

April 1^Lynchburg^H^11a/1p

April 3^Clinton-Massie^A^430p

April 5^Western Brown^A^430p

April 10^New Richmond^H^430p

April 11^East Clinton^A^430p

April 12^Goshen^H^43op

April 15^Lebanon^A^11a

April 17^Batavia^A^430p

April 19^Greeneview^A^5p

April 21^Clinton-Massie^H^430p

April 22^Princeton^A^10a

April 24^Western Brown^H^430p

April 26^New Richmond^A^430p

April 29^Bethel-Tate^H^11a

May 1^Goshen^A^430p

May 2^Miami Trace^H^5p

may 3^Trot-Madison^H^5p

May 4^Woodward^H^515p

May 5^Hillsboro^A^5p

May 9^Waynesville^A^5p

May 11^Fayetteville^H^5p