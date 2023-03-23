Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 5 p.m. on March 15, deputies received a report of an assault occurring on Farmers Road in Green Township. A male subject had apparent minor injuries, according to the report. A 35-year-old Wilmington male was listed as the suspect.

• At 9:40 a.m. on March 18, deputies received a report of domestic violence occurring at a Port William residence. A 48-year-old Port William male is listed as the suspect and his girlfriend was listed as the victim.

• At 4:16 p.m. on March 20, a 35-year-old Midland male reported damage done to his 1959 Jeep. The report indicates $2,500 worth of damage was done.

• At 11:17 p.m. on March 19, a Midland male reported a suspicious activity at a storage facility on Branch Street in Midland. Later the suspect – a 40-year-old Midland male – apparently made a verbal threat.

• At 5:12 p.m. on March 15, a 21-year-old Wilmington/Union Township female reported $500 was stolen from him. No suspect was listed.

• At 1 a.m. on March 18, deputies received from a Midland couple seeing people with flashlights around their lawnmower. The incident took place at a Lynchburg Road residence.

• At 1:08 a.m. on March 16, a Vernon Township male reported his identity was used for unemployment benefits.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574