2023 Spring Preview: Clinton-Massie High School tennis

Clinton-Massie had one of its best season in recent years with a 13-3 record in 2022.

Division II district qualifier Alex Jones was the American Division player of the year. Connor Stulz and Braydon Green also were first team. Jones and Green graduated last spring.

Jones is believed to be the first Clinton-Massie boys tennis singles player to advance to the district tournament since Brian Lamke went to the Class A-AA District in 1981 at Sycamore High School. Chuck Maggard and Allen Stanforth also qualified for the district that season as a doubles team.

Rod Amburgy returns as the head coach.

“We have a good mix of returning players and newcomers,” Amburgy said.

The coach said the team needs experience to improve and be able to contend for the SBAAC American Division championship.

SCHEDULE

March 27^Western Brown^H^4p

March 28^Wilmington^A^4p

March 29^Hillsboro^H^430p

April 3^New Richmond^H^430p

April 6^Goshen^H^430p

April 10^Greeneivew^A^430p

April 11^Batavia^A^4p

April 13^East Clinton^H^4p

April 17^Western Brown^A^4p

April 19^Blanchester^H^4p

April 20^Wilmington^H^430p

April 25^New Richmond^A^4p

April 27^Goshen^A^4p

April 29^Wilmington Inv^A^9a

May 1^Batavia^H^430p

May 2^Franklin^H^4p

May 4^SBAAC Championship^Wilm^9a