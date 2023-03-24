Outdoor season opens with Heys top D3 runner at Raleigh Relays

RALEIGH, N.C. — Simon Heys finished 44th Thursday in the 5,000-meter run at the Raleigh Relays.

Heys and teammate Noah Tobin opened the 2023 outdoor track and field season for Wilmington College against a mostly NCAA Division I field in the 5,000-meter run.

Heys was sixth in his heat of 22 runners with a 14:11 while Tobin was 23rd in his heat with a time of 15:10. Heys was the top Division III runner in the 5,000-meter event.

The Quakers head to Kentucky to continue the outdoor season next week.

Carter keys

softball split

WILMINGTON — Lindsey Carter went 4-for-4 in a second game blowout of Bluffton Wednesday as the Wilmington College softball teamed earned a doubleheader split in its first home game of the season.

Wilmington lost the first game 5-4 then came back to win the second game 11-3.

In game one, Izzy Rothrock dipped to 1-1 as the sophomore allowed four earned runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts in 2.1 innings. Avree Entler finished the game in the circle for WC, striking out three and scattering four hits in 4.2 innings.

Wilmington, which outhit Bluffton 10-8, got three-hit efforts from both Judaea Wilson and Logan Julian with Julian driving in two runs. Olivia Doll also had two hits in the game.

In the nightcap, Wilmington put eight runs on the board in the third and cruised to an easy win. A Clinton-Massie graduate, Carter had a two-run triple and Wilson cleared the loaded bases with a double in the third.

Alexis Stringfellow earned the four-inning victory, striking out three and allowing four hits with two earned runs. Hillary Huffer hurled the final two innings for the Quakers.

Wilmington pounded out 14 hits with Carter going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. McKenna Archey finished 3-for-4 while Wilson and Doll had two hits each.

The Quakers (9-5) will head to Ohio Wesleyan University for a doubleheader on Saturday.

Snyder sets

game record

By Alex Trevino

Wilmington — In his Wilmington College debut, Jacob Snyder tied a WC lacrosse program record.

In a 15-5 win over Spalding Wednesday afternoon at Townsend Field, Snyder scored 10 goals to match Jhordan Lang’s record and help WC improve to 3-4 on the year. Spalding is 0-9.

Lang scored 10 goals against Mount St. Joseph in 2017, a year before scoring nine against MSJ in 2018.

Against Spalding, Wilmington trailed for just 16 seconds before Grant Murrell tied the match at 1-1. Austin Pagett, a Wilmington High School graduate, again tied the match at 2-2 with goal late in the first quarter.

Snyder’s first goal came with 40 seconds to go in the first and gave the Quakers a lead they would not relinquish. Pagett also scored in the second period to make it 5-2 and the game was never again in doubt.

Wilmington’s physical style of play gave the Quakers a 27-9 advantage in ground balls. Thanks in large part to Vincent Friesinger, the Quakers won the face-off battle 18-3. Wilmington dominated the shots category outshooting Spalding 52-19.

Wilmington travels to John Carroll 1 p.m. Saturday to begin Ohio Athletic Conference play.

Baseball

falls 15-5

WILMORE, Ky. — The Wilmington College baseball team fell victim to a hot Asbury University offense in a 15-5 victory over the Quakers Tuesday.

WC starter Mac Davis retired just two batters and took the loss, allowing three earned runs on one hit with three walks. The next four Quaker relievers – Luke Chappie, Kaleb Stines, Caleb Fugate and Hayden Wibbeler – all gave up earned runs. AJ Wolf was the lone Wilmington hurler to not surrender a run, pitching the final two innings and allowing a walk.

Jesse Reliford finished 3-for-3 and drove in two runs while Tyler Shaneyfelt and Kyle Jennings both had two hits each.

Wilmington (8-8) will open Ohio Athletic Conference play at Muskingum Saturday.

Wilmington College runners Simon Heys (left) and Noah Tobin (right) competed in the Raleigh Relays Thursday to open the outdoor track and field season. Submitted Photo | David Wahl III