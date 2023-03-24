Cherrybend gets visit from Jeff Ruby’s

Front, Jude Heman. Back from left, Brandon Ruby, Jeff Ward, and Blake Freeman.

Cherrybend Pheasant Farm in Wilmington got a special visit from the legendary Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse and guests. Beth Ellis, co-owner and manager of Cherrybend, told the News Journal they came up for an annual pheasant hunt. From left, Blake Freeman, Mayor Jude Hehman of Ft. Mitchell Kentucky, Jeff Ward, and Jeff Ruby Executive Vice President Brandon Ruby. Photos provided by Beth Ellis