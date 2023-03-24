Wilmington man pleads guilty to child porn charges

WILMINGTON — A 67-year-old Wilmington man pleaded guilty this week to 10 counts of child porn charges.

John Potter made the plea to pandering obscenity to a minor charges on Thursday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. The 20 additional pandering charges were dismissed.

Potter could face a minimum of 20 years in prison along with registering as a sex offender.

Potter was arrested in July by Wilmington Police. Chief Ron Fithen said in July, “this is one the most depraved and sickening cases our agency has investigated.”

According to the court affidavit, on July 26 Wilmington Police received a case from the Internet Crimes Against (ICAC) to investigate. ICAC had determined “21 known child pornography and/or exploitation photos were downloaded to an electronic device” at the suspect’s address, according to the affidavit.

“Det. (Codey) Juillerat spearheaded the investigation and determined that there was enough probable cause to petition for a search warrant at that location,” said Fithen.

A search warrant was executed on July 27 at the suspect’s residence. Electronic devices were seized at the property. These included the suspect’s cell phone and laptop.

While being interviewed by police, the suspect allegedly indicated he got the material from the website “Porn Socket.” Police located 400-500 photos and videos of child pornography containing sexually explicit acts, and contained boys and girls ranging from 1 to 16 years of age.

“(Potter) stated users only know what content they receive after clicking the link they receive. Mr. Potter advised he does not receive sexual gratification from possessing and viewing child pornography. He advised he has received child pornography from various Porn Socket users and is well aware that there is a possibility that he will receive these type of videos when they are disseminated to him each time,” according to the report.

Police asked him why he continues to get onto this site when there is a possibility of receiving child pornography. Potter was “unable to provide a valid reason behind his decision-making,” according to the report.

Potter is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

