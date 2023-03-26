Gonzalez nets game-winner, Hurricane edges Hornets 10-9

WILMINGTON — Nino Gonzales goal in the second overtime lifted the Wilmington High School lacrosse team to a 10-9 win Friday over Monroe at Alumni Field.

Logan Camp led Wilmington with four goals while Manny Castillo had three goals. The Gonzalez goal in the second OT was his second of the game. Eric Maus and Camp had assists. Jon Custis scored a goal for Wilminton.

“During the first quarter we came out flat and Monroe put five quick goals on us,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “During the second quarter, we’re able to narrow the lead.”

The Hurricane then played close the rest of the way with the Hornets before netting the game-winner. Shultz said goalkeeper Damien Crawford made several key saves late in regulation and into the overtime.

“I have to credit both the defense and the offense for stepping up and making plays when we needed to the most,” Shultz said. “Damien Crawford made some huge saves in the later quarters and overtime.”