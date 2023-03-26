Durr has 2023 Div. 3 best in hammer throw runnerup finish

CEDARVILLE — Sophomore JJ Durr finished runner-up in the hammer throw Saturday to highlight the Wilmington College men’s track and field team’s performance at the Yellow Jacket Collegiate Outdoor Open.

Durr’s heave of 170-0 in very windy conditions stands as the best throw in NCAA Division III on the young outdoor season.

Nate Marcum finished third with a throw of 163-9 while teammate Andrew Pacifico was one spot behind with a heave of 163-1. Nathan Borgan rounded out the Quaker contingent with a 15th-place finish (136-6).

The Quakers will compete next Saturday at the Centre College Invitational in Danville, Ky.