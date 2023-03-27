Alkermes donates to Clinton Co. Humane Society

Alkermes employees held a St. PETrick’s Day donation drive and fundraisers, including raffles and a Cutest Pet Contest, to benefit the Clinton County Humane Society. The pictured employees visited the facility at 1760 Fife Ave. on March 23 to deliver the donations of treats, toys, food, and pet beds — as well as the check for $1,150. They met some of the adoptable pets, including the brindle-colored puppy in the photograph. Over the years, multiple Alkermes employees have become longtime volunteers at the shelter. In 2022, the Clinton County Humane Society found homes for 299 animals. CCHS has adopted more than 9,200 animals since it began in 2003.

