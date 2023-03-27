ODOT provides local construction update

Through the week ending April 1: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACT

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic has been shifted and is being maintained in both directions. The project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023.

NEW IMPACTS

C.R. 87 (Davids Drive) Pavement Rehabilitation – Reconstruction of Davids Drive, between S.R. 134 and Ollinger Circle near the Wilmington Christian Academy. Currently, traffic is being maintained in both directions, and throughout construction, northbound traffic from S.R. 134 will be maintained in one lane, with intermittent restrictions in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Southbound Davids Drive will be subject to closure at Fife Avenue; however, a schedule to close the roadway has yet to be determined. All work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2023.

S.R. 73/380 Intersection Improvement – Widening and turn-lane construction at the intersection of S.R. 73/S.R. 380, just southwest of the city of Wilmington. On Wednesday-Friday, March 29-31, S.R. 380 will be closed at its northbound junction with S.R. 73, just south of Katys Lane, to install a waterline for Western Water. Traffic will be detoured via U.S. 68, S.R. 380, Katys Lane and S.R. 73. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in October 2023.

U.S. 22 (Rombach Avenue) Intersection Improvement/Resurfacing – On Rombach Avenue, between Eastside Drive and the Wilmington corporation limit near the S.R. 73 interchange. Crews have minor finishing work to complete, and there should be little to no impact to traffic. All work is anticipated to be completed in mid-spring of 2023.

U.S. 68 (South Street) Signalization – On U.S. 68 (South Street) at the intersections with U.S. 22/3 (Locust/Main Streets) and Sugar Tree Street in Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained during hours of operation; however, intermittent restrictions will be in effect, as well as short-term closures of parking areas and turn lanes at various intervals. All work is scheduled to be completed by late spring of 2023.