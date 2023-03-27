Eagles continue to care for kids

Auxiliary 1224 and Fraternal Order of Eagles 1224’s Caring for Kids charity has issued their 2023 funds to eight local organizations in the total amount of $12,800.

The Caring for Kids charity is the primary charity for the Auxiliary. Money is raised throughout the year with the Annual Car & Bike Show in August being the main event.

The charity works to support local organizations which are either unfunded or underfunded and have a mission/goal that works to enhance the lives of the youth in our community.

“We are excited this year to expand our contribution to each of our selected organizations by partnering with our Aerie men and their 501(c)(3) fund. This allowed us to provide a much-needed donation to each of these well deserving organizations,” said Teri Tamplin, Auxiliary president. “We are grateful for all of our members, sponsors, donors, volunteers and Car & Bike Show participants that understand our goals for this fund and make it so successful.”

The 2023 Caring for Kids recipients are: Stillwater Stables, Heather’s Hope, Harvest of Gold, CCYC, Kids & Company, Clinton County Literacy Foundation, Little Hearts~Big Smiles, and Kinship Care. Each of these organizations received a $1,600 check to help support their valuable mission.