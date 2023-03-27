Continental Manor preparing for Easter ‘EGGstravaganza’

The residents of Continental Manor have been busy stuffing thousands of eggs with candy for their Easter Egg Hunt on April 1 at 11 a.m.

Activity director, Lisa Beach, said they are trying to make it fun for everyone of all ages 0-100. When asked what happens if someone is older than 100, Beach replied they will get an extra special prize. Beach also noted that Continental will have a resident turning 96 on April 1, so if anyone wants to bring her a birthday card, her name is Helen. For ages 0-12 there will be an Easter Egg Hunt on the front lawn. Bring your own basket. There will also be prize tables. First 175 kids, ages 0-12, will pick an egg from a bucket containing a number, that number will correspond with a prize on the prize table. First 100 gals, ages 13-100, can pick an egg that will contain jewelry. First 100 guys, 13-100, will pick an egg from a bucket that contains a fishing related item such as Vic Coomer lures, floaters, or flies.

The Blanchester Fire Department will be on hand with one of its trucks and the Blanchester Fire Department mascot dog will be passing out toy firetrucks to the first 100 kids. The Chick-Fil-A cow will also be there and will have a bucket of small toys to pass out to the kids. Beach said she is in hopes that everyone leaves with a prize, and is praying for no rain, as the event will be rain or shine.