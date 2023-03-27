Hurricane tennis opens with 3-2 loss to Bulldogs

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School tennis team opened its season Monday with a 3-2 SBAAC American Division loss to Batavia on the WHS courts.

The Hurricane had wins at first (Trey Reed 6-2, 6-2) and second (Alex Lazic 6-1, 6-2) singles.

SUMMARY

March 27, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Batavia 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1st-Trey Reed def Mullis 6-2, 6-2

2nd-Alex Lazic def Pride 6-1, 6-2

3rd-Trey Hagen lost to Roberts 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1st-AJ Regan, Asher Fudge lost to Santoro, Berger 4-6, 2-6

2nd-Anthony Perez, Christian Perez lost to Willenbrink, Benoit 2-6, 1-6

