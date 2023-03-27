Hurricane tennis opens with 3-2 loss to Bulldogs

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School tennis team opened its season Monday with a 3-2 SBAAC American Division loss to Batavia on the WHS courts.
The Hurricane had wins at first (Trey Reed 6-2, 6-2) and second (Alex Lazic 6-1, 6-2) singles.
SUMMARY
March 27, 2023
@Wilmington High School
Batavia 3, Wilmington 2
Singles
1st-Trey Reed def Mullis 6-2, 6-2
2nd-Alex Lazic def Pride 6-1, 6-2
3rd-Trey Hagen lost to Roberts 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
1st-AJ Regan, Asher Fudge lost to Santoro, Berger 4-6, 2-6
2nd-Anthony Perez, Christian Perez lost to Willenbrink, Benoit 2-6, 1-6