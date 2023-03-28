Blue Lions hand Astros 5-0 loss in tennis opener

WASHINGTON CH — The East Clinton tennis team opened its season Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to Washington Senior in non-league play at Gardner Park.

The doubles pairing of Gretchen Boggs and Teddy Murphy played a close first set but lost 5-7, 1-6.

SUMMARY

March 28, 2023

@Gardner Park

Washington Senior 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Bo Frye was def by Blake Bagheri 2-6, 0-6

2-Stephon Lozano was def by Mason Mullins 1-6, 0-6

3-Nathan Dunn was def by Nathan Upthegrove 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Mitchell Ellis, Kasen Terrell were def by Jon Rader, Logan Miller 0-6, 1-6

2-Gretchen Boggs, Teddy Murphy were def by Landon Miller, Landen Mayfield 5-7, 1-6

Junior Varsity

1-Stephon Lozano, Brooklyn Hamilton lost 5-8

Stephen Lozano Teddy Murphy