Blue Lions hand Astros 5-0 loss in tennis opener

WASHINGTON CH — The East Clinton tennis team opened its season Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to Washington Senior in non-league play at Gardner Park.
The doubles pairing of Gretchen Boggs and Teddy Murphy played a close first set but lost 5-7, 1-6.
SUMMARY
March 28, 2023
@Gardner Park
Washington Senior 5, East Clinton 0
Singles
1-Bo Frye was def by Blake Bagheri 2-6, 0-6
2-Stephon Lozano was def by Mason Mullins 1-6, 0-6
3-Nathan Dunn was def by Nathan Upthegrove 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
1-Mitchell Ellis, Kasen Terrell were def by Jon Rader, Logan Miller 0-6, 1-6
2-Gretchen Boggs, Teddy Murphy were def by Landon Miller, Landen Mayfield 5-7, 1-6
Junior Varsity
1-Stephon Lozano, Brooklyn Hamilton lost 5-8