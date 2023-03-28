Brooks leads Falcons to first lacrosse win of season 10-6

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Goalie James Brooks made 32 saves as Clinton-Massie won its first lacrosse match of the season Monday over Waynesville 10-6 at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons lost to Newark 8-5 on Saturday. It was the first-ever Clinton-Massie school-sponsored match was played under cool, rainy conditions.

The Falcons, 1-2 on the year, were defeated 11-7 Madeira last week.

Against rival Waynesville, Brooks kept the Spartans offense at bay and attackman Mason Martini scored four goals and assisted on two others for the offense, coach Dave Voisey said.