Life of Riley: Wilmington walks off with 16-15 win

WILMINGTON — Danni Riley came to the plate with two teammates on base and two outs in the bottom of the ninth Monday. Wilmington trailed 15-14.

Riley, who had struck out the last two times at the plate, did not let the previous two at-bats phase her as she ripped a walk-off double to lift Wilmington to a 16-15 win in the season opening game.

Lauren Diels won her varsity pitching debut, striking out 12 and walking only two in nine innings. She also had two hits and drove in two runs at the plate.

Riley and Keiana Murdock both hit their first varsity homeruns in the win. Riley totaled four RBI while Murdock had two and scored three times.

Jaydin Applegate reached base all six times she batted. Nevaeh Blackburn had three hits and Zoey Zurface drove in three runs.

Wilmington led 9-2 before the Rockets rallied to take a 12-10 lead. Clermont Northeastern went up 15-12 in the ninth. Murdock drove in a run and Trentman knocked in another in the ninth, then both scored on Riley’s game-winner.

SUMMARY

March 27, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 16, CNE 15 – 9 innings

C^0^1^1^0^4^3^1^2^3^(15-22-1)

W^3^0^4^2^1^0^0^2^4^(16-22-2)

(15) CLERMONT NE (ab-r-h-rbi) Gilbey 6-4-4-3 Brown 6-1-4-2 Drewry 5-2-3-0 Bosley 6-3-3-2 Braden 5-1-3-2 Wilson 5-0-0-0 Norton 5-2-3-0 Adkins 4-2-2-1 Amann 5-0-0-0

(16) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 5-3-3-0 Applegate 4-1-3-2 Blackburn 6-2-3-1 Diels 6-1-2-2 Murdock 5-3-2-2 Trentman 6-3-4-2 Riley 6-2-3-4 Zurface 5-1-2-3 Reynolds 5-0-0-0

2B: W-Applegate, Diels, Trentman, Zurface; CNE-Gilbey, Drewry, Bosley, Braden, Norton

3B: W-Riley; CNE-Gilbey

HR: W-Murdock, Riley; CNE-Gilbey, Bosley

SB: W-Trentman

HBP: W-Willis, Murdock

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

CLERMONT NE

NA

WILMINGTON

L. Diels (W, 1-0)^9^22^15^11^2^12