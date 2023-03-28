Clean-Up Wilmington gets busy

Clean-Up Wilmington hosted its first two events of the year this past week.

On Friday evening, Wilmington High School’s National Honor Society helped collect litter on Thorne Avenue, West Vine Street, and Howard Street. The nine volunteers collected eight bags of litter from the area. Saturday morning, the group hosted 19 volunteers who cleaned four downtown-centered routes and collected 32 bags of trash. Thank you to all the dedicated volunteers who showed up to keep the town clean.

The next event will be on April 22 as Clean-Up Wilmington celebrates Earth Day. More information will be announced as the date gets closer, follow the Facebook page at “Clean-Up Wilmington” or log onto the City of Wilmington website at www.wilmingtonoh.org municipal-services/code-enforcement/ to see the full list of 2023 clean-up weekend events.

Gabrial, left, and Caleb Hollingsworth with some garbage that was collected at the event. Photos provided by Annen Vance Photos provided by Annen Vance Back from left, Pauline Taylor, Josh Schlabach, Rick Williams, Jeremiah Schlabach, and Terri Schlabach. Front from left, Pearl, Cora, and Leviticus Schlabach. Photos provided by Annen Vance Garbage that was collected during the clean-up event. Photos provided by Annen Vance Volunteers from Health Source helped out at the Clean Up event over the weekend. Photos provided by Annen Vance