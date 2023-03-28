Wilmington opens with 13-0 win over Clermont NE

OWENSVILLE — Jayden Tackett and Talen Oberlin combed on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Wilmington defeated Clermont Northeastern 13-0 Monday in the opening game of the baseball season.

Tackett pitched three innings and fanned seven while Oberlin pitched two innings and struck out four.

Wilmington had just five hits but took advantage of 10 bases on balls and three hit batters by CNE pitching.

Sam Nichols led the offense with two hits, two runs batted in and three runs scored.

Jake Stephens scored two times and drove in two runs with a double and stolen base. Tackett knocked in two runs with a double and stolen base. He also scored a run. Brady Tolliver scored three times and stole a pair of bases.

Landon Flint had a hit and scored a run. Braden Harmeling drove in a run. Alex Massie scored and drove in a run. Keenan Milliner scored a run and stole a base. Bryson Platt scored a run and stole a base with two walks and a hit by pitch.