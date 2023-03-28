Johnson, BT outduels Scott, EC in opener 2-1

BETHEL — Chloe Scott and Haley Johnson hooked up in a pitcher’s duel Monday with Bethel-Tate eking out a 2-1 win over East Clinton in the SBAAC National Division opener.

East Clinton took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Aubrie Simpson scored. Bethel-Tate answered quickly with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

From there, Scott and Johnson stopped the offenses. Scott struck out 10 and gave up four hits.

Savannah Tolle had two hits for EC, including a double. Scott did not have a hit but walked twice and stole three bases. Cheyenne Reed had a hit as well.