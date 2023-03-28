Tigers hold off Wildcats in softball opener 9-4

BLANCHESTER — Unable to come up with a hit at the right time, Blanchester lost 9-4 to McClain Monday in the season opening softball game.

BHS manager Jamey Grogg said his team did not play bad but left nine runners on base in scoring position.

“We just didn’t make all the plays we needed to or get hits at the right time,” Grogg said. “Every girl in the lineup had at least one hit. We didn’t always make the routine defensive plays but the effort was always there.”

Grogg noted two diving catches by Sarah Pell among the top defensive plays. Pell also had two hits and drove in a run at the plate.

“I was pleased with our effort and attitude,” said Grogg. “As long as the girls continue to give their best effort and play with a positive attitude, then that is all I can ask of them and the wins will come.”

Bailey Dawley took the pitching loss but four of the nine runs she allowed were unearned. She struck out six.

SUMMARY

March 27, 2023

@Blanchester High School

McClain 9, Blanchester 4

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 3-1-1-0 Bare 4-0-1-0 Davenport 3-1-1-0 Peters 4-0-1-1 Lansing 4-1-1-1 B. Dawley 3-0-1-0 Blankenbeckler 3-0-1-1 Pell 4-0-2-1 Toles 3-0-1-0

2B: Bare

SB: Q. Dawley 2, Davenport, Toles

SAC: Blankenbeckler

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

B. Dawley (L, 0-1)^7^7^9^5^4^6

HBP: Dawley 1