Stulz holds off Reed, Falcons blank Hurricane 5-0

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS courts.

Clinton-Massie shared the regular season American Division crown with New Richmond last season and is off to a 2-0 start this season.

“Another impressive Massie team,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “It’s obvious they are putting in the work in the off-season.”

Despite the lopsided team score, the first singles match was epic between Wilmington’s Trey Reed and Clinton-Massie’s Connor Stulz.

Reed took the first set 7-5 but Stulz rebounded with a 6-0 win in the second set. The third set went back and forth with Stulz winning the coming out on top 5-7, 6-0, 6-3.

“Connor Stulz is going to be fun to watch this season,” Reed said. “He and Trey’s match had some great moments. Trey came back in the first set and had a big moment at 3-all in the third but fell just short.”

The Falcons are 2-0 in the American while the Hurricane drops to 0-2 in the conference.

Reed said his first doubles team of AJ Regan and Anthony Perez were “able to figure some things out” in their match.

SUMMARY

March 28, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Singles

1-Connor Stulz def Trey Reed 5-7, 6-0, 6-3

2-Avden Faucett def Alex Lazic 6-2, 6-2

3-Shayne Hendricks def Asher Fudge 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson def AJ Regan, Anthony Perez 6-4, 7-5

2-Elias Scott, Cam Morgan def Trey Hagen, Christian Perez 6-2, 6-0