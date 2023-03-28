Transitioning subscribers online

Members of the News Journal staff held an open house event at Ohio Living Cape May this week. During the well-attended event the staff helped the residents set up email addresses, link their subscription and gave a tutorial on how to use our newly designed e-edition. They also set shortcuts on residents devices for “one-click” access to our website. Pictured is News Journal customer service rep, Tina Wells, assisting a Cape May resident. The News Journal staff wants to offer help to any organization during our transition period before subscriber only content will be placed on the website. If you need help, or someone you know needs help please attend our “open house” hours on Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

