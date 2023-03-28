WHS announces March Students of the Month

Wilmington High School is proud to announce its March Students of the Month:

Physical Education: Tyler Curry

The PE Department would like to recognize Tyler Curry as SOTM. Tyler comes to class everyday with a great attitude and willingness to participate in all class activities. He likes to have fun and brings an enthusiasm that makes class enjoyable. Tyler is quick to get his fellow classmates involved in games. Keep up the great work Tyler, Thank you

Science: Lucas Adams

Lucas is an all around good student and peer to his class. He displays exceptional work everyday and offers help to his classmates. Lucas deserves student of the month for his continued effort in science since the start of school. Keep up the great work!

Math: Katelynn Walls

Katelynn Walls is the math department student of the month. Katelynn overcame many challenges early in the year and has put together two very productive quarters in Algebra II. Katelynn participates in class, asks questions and assists other students. Keep up the good work, Katelynn!

Exceptional Student Ed: Gregory Farfan

Gregory has worked hard this year to accomplish his goals. He has taken his senior year seriously and been a leader/ role model in and out of the classroom. Gregory is on time daily with great attendance. He shares in class discussion, completes work on time and sets an example for his class mates. He is a kind and supportive friend who is always willing to help a peer or staff. Gregory will be very successful after graduation with his continued positive attitude, determination and work ethic.

Independent Studies: Zander Damron

Zander is our choice for March SOTM. He does all the right things in class and beyond that has real leadership abilities. Your teachers and staff recognize how hard you work and the example you set for younger students and we want to encourage you to keep up the good work.

Social Studies Ally Oeder

Ally is a great student. She always does her best in class, and is always looking for ways to improve. Keep up the good work!

Ag Education: Hunter Wood

Hunter is very deserving of the student of the month award for the ag department. Hunter has been an FFA member/ag student for 3 years. In that time, Hunter has grown to be a leader among his peers and fellow FFA members. This year Hunter serves as the Wilmington FFA Student Advisor, in addition to holding an FFA office, Hunter has taken part in several of the FFA competition teams such as Soil Judging, Parliamentary Procedure, Livestock Judging, and Meat Judging. Hunter will be receiving his Ohio FFA State Degree in May, the highest honor an FFA member in the state can receive. In class, Hunter always finishes his work on time and is always willing to help his classmates. Congratulations Hunter!

Choir: Avia Neff

Avia, even having just joined us partway into the year, quickly became a positive and hard-working student in High School Chorale. She has a bright and positive attitude that leads by example. She has helped by singing out in our tenor section, and it has been great to see her efforts thrive in our theatre production of Oklahoma. She is clearly passionate for the arts and for the people she shares that with. We are proud to have Avia Neff as a member of our WHS Choirs and commend her as our Student Of The Month.

Business: Duke Bennett

The business department would like to nominate Duke Beckett as the student of the month! Duke is always kind and polite in class and has a great attitude. He works hard on assignments each day, and pays close attention to the details of his work. Duke is creative and resourceful when working on the computer. Keep up the good work Duke!

Art: Chloe Sutton

Chloe is the Art Department Student of the Month. Chloe is a dedicated and consistent student in the art department. Her growth in Printmaking and Ceramics this year has been a joy to see. As she has grown comfortable within these new mediums, her confidence to push herself with more complex designs and ideas has progressed. Chloe is always a positive presence in the art room and is always encouraging her peers. Her infectious energy and great attitude always push her to success. Keep up the great work Chloe!

World Languages: Giovanni Gonzalez

Giovanni is a very hard working French student. He is always prepared for class, and he is always ready to volunteer an answer. He participates actively and asks questions when necessary. He sets a great example for his classmates, and he is an excellent nomination for Student of the Month!

English: Madelyn Martin

Madelyn is a fantastic student that does high quality work on all her assignments, but she is an even better person than she is a student. She is friendly and helpful to her peers, and it has been a pleasure for me to get to know her as the year has progressed. Madelyn Martin is just a great young lady!

Duke Beckett Tyler Curry Zander Damron Gregory Farfan Giovanni Gonzalez Madelyn Martin Avia Neff Alley Oeder Chloe Sutton Chloe Sutton Katelynn Walls Hunter Wood