19 Quaker athletes honored by OAC for academic excellence

WESTERVILLE — Nineteen Wilmington College student-athletes from the winter sports season earned Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors.

Academic All-Conference selections have at least a cumulative 3.5 grade-point average at the end of the semester preceding the end of the spring season and be a sophomore academically or above.

The student-athlete must also be a member of a varsity team, in a sport sponsored by the league, as well as be enrolled in a full-time capacity. Additionally, a student-athlete can only receive Academic All-Conference honors a maximum of three times.

The following is a list of Wilmington student-athletes who earned this recognition:

Bryce Bird So. Men’s Basketball Business Administration; Andrew Clark Sr. Men’s Basketball Exercise Science; Noah Dado Sr. Men’s Basketball Sport Management; Lucas Doty So. Men’s Basketball Psychology; Christian Duniver So. Men’s Basketball Biology; Gavin Heimlich So. Men’s Basketball Education;

Also, Nick Malagreca So. Men’s Basketball Sport Management & Business Administration; Zahrya Bailey Sr. Women’s Basketball Exercise Science; Jaylah Captain So. Women’s Basketball Biology; Elise Carpenter Sr. Women’s Basketball Agriculture; Haley Cook Jr. Women’s Basketball Agriculture; Kaylee Warfield So. Women’s Basketball Exercise Science;

And, Austin Reed So. Men’s Swimming Business Administration; McKenzie Danhoff Jr. Women’s Swimming Agriculture & Education; Peyton Mullins Sr. Women’s Swimming Business Administration; Rylee Kay Puthoff So. Women’s Swimming Agriculture; Audrey Bibb Jr. Women’s Swimming Exercise Science & Psychology; Shannon O’Boyle So. Women’s Swimming Psychology; Garrett Simmons So. Wrestling Agriculture & Political Science.