Wilmington College splits twinbill in Hoosier State

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Wilmington College softball team split its second road twinbill of the season Tuesday, falling to Anderson University 5-4 in game one and rebounding to win the nightcap 14-6.

In game one, Mckenna Archey had a solo homerun, the first circuit clout of the season for the Quakers. She later drove in Sam Schwab with a run. Rachel Berry had an RBI, scoring McKayla Sites, and finished with three hits. Lizz Hadley had two hits. Judaea Wilson had a run-scoring triple in the sixth.

Avree Entler took the pitching loss and is 2-2 on the year.

In game two, WC batted around in the first. Berry and Hadley had run-producing doubles. Lindsey Carter and Schwab both drove in runs in the second.

Hillary Huffer, 3-2 on the year, picked up the win with relief help from Aiyana Hanock.

Wilmington pounded out 15 hits in the game with Schwab going 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Carter finished 3-for-5 with three runs while Berry had two doubles and drove in four runs.

The Quakers (10-6) open Ohio Athletic Conference play at Baldwin Wallace Saturday.