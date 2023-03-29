Blanchester Police Department reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

This list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks**

March 6-March 27

Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street for a reported break-in. Items stolen include tools and vehicle parts.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of SR 123 in the village for the report of a stolen hot tub.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of Old S. Broadway Street for a possible wanted individual, a 19 year-old Blanchester man. Upon locating the wanted male, he resisted officers and fled. The male was jailed on an arrest warrant for violating probation and a new charge of resisting arrest. Later, a business owner in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street discovered that the 19 year-old had stolen a carport, and had trespassed on his property and damaged a fence. The 19 year-old suspect was also charged with criminal damaging, criminal trespass, and theft.

An officer responded to the 900 block of Cherry Street, where a 12 year-old was found to be in possession of a THC “vaping” device. A contracted employee at a business in the 1000 block of Cherry Street reported a work tablet was stolen.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of Cherry Street for a verbal dispute between a 16 year-old female and 20 year-old male.

An officer was dispatched to the 7500 block of Brock Drive for a possible stolen puppy. It was found that the puppy was found by a neighbor, and later returned to its owner.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Main Street, to a business, for the report of a male passed out in a vehicle. While officers were responding, the male started to leave in the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and the male, a 58 year-old Blanchester man, was identified as the driver. During the traffic stop, the man exhibited signs of drug intoxication, and was found to be in possession of suspected drugs, which he indicated was methamphetamine. The male was arrested for OVI.

During the aforementioned OVI arrest, officers were dispatched to three other calls for service, with one being for a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 200 block of S. Wright Street, where the driver was “passed out” behind the wheel. The male, a 42 year-old Cincinnati man, was found to appear to be under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, and performed poorly on standardized field of sobriety tests. The male was arrested and charged with having physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

An area hospital reported that a 14 year-old came to their facility and reported that they were sexually assaulted in Blanchester. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Cherry Street, where a dodgeball tournament was taking place. A spectator used profanities when being asked by a building administrator to not block a walkway, and challenged the administrator to fight outside. A 36 year-old Blanchester man was charged with disorderly conduct.

An officer was dispatched to a business in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street for the report of wheels and tires being stolen from a vehicle on the property.

An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of E. Fancy Street for the report of a theft of catalytic converters from 2 vehicles. This investigation into this matter is ongoing.

An officer was contacted by an individual in Australia about a 16 year-old Blanchester juvenile sending sexually explicit images of a juvenile through social media. The investigation into this matter is still ongoing.

A 59 year-old Blanchester woman reported getting harassing text messages from an unknown phone number through the “Text Now” application. The caller suspected a family member of sending the messages about a debt owed.

An officer was dispatched to the railroad tracks on Railroad Street, near Walnut Street, for a GPS ankle monitor being cut and left in that area. An officer located the ankle monitor, which was cut and left behind by a 46 year-old Wilmington man, whom left a treatment facility and did not return. Greene County probation requested a warrant be issued for this individual.

An officer responded to the 100 block of Orchard View Lane for a domestic dispute between a 47 year-old Blanchester woman and a 30 year-old Blanchester man over prescription medications.

A 54 year-old Morrow man reported his 2009 Buick was stolen from his address in the 200 block of W. Main Street. This case is still under investigation.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of S. Columbus Street for a verbal dispute between a 23 year-old male and 23 year-old female. The female wished to leave for the night, but did not have a ride. The officer provided a ride for the female to a family member’s house.

An officer was dispatched to an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Street for damage to coin machines.

An officer took a report of a lawn decoration being stolen from a residence in the 300 block of N. Columbus Street.

A Blanchester woman reported an iPad being stolen from a school building in the 900 block if Cherry Street.

An officer responded to the 700 block of E. Center Street for a possible break-in. The caller reported tool batteries/chargers and fishing poles were stolen.

A break-in was reported at a storage facility in the 900 block of S. Broadway Street. This investigation is ongoing.

An officer responded to a business in the 3000 block of Cherry Street for the report of catalytic converters being stolen from two vehicles in the parking lot. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

A theft of kerosene was reported at a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street; a 68 year-old Clarksville man is listed as the suspect, and the matter is still under investigation.

An officer responded for the report of a loose dog biting a 17 year-old in the 800 block of S. Broadway Street.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Mill Street for a stolen vehicle out of the Dayton area possibly being there. An officer located the vehicle, which two men fled on foot from. During this time, a vehicle drove recklessly in front of officers; a traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, a 19 year-old Blanchester man, was found to have a warrant and was arrested. The investigation into the recovered stolen truck is still ongoing.