Warriors topple Astros on EC courts 5-0

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team lost a 5-0 decision Wednesday to Goshen in a non-conference match on the EC courts.

The Astros go to 0-2. The Warriors are 2-0.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Goshen 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Bo Frye was def by Ethan Cameron 0-6, 0-6

2-Stephon Lozano was def by Wyatt Zimmerman 0-6, 2-6

3-Nathan Dunn was def by Arden Bryant 1-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Mitchell Ellis, Kasen Terrell were def by Gavin Thompson, Quintay Rice 0-6, 0-6

2-Carman Brown, Gretchen Boggs were def by AJ Cameron, Josh Healy 1-6, 1-6

Junior varsity

1-Teddy Murphy was def by Jordan Reis 6-8

East Clinton’s Mitchell Ellis (Submitted Photo)