Clinton Co. Foundation announces grant awards

Two funds of the Clinton County Foundation recently selected projects to receive funding totaling more than $21,000 that will focus on supporting the community’s youth.

The Vallee Fund for Blanchester awarded $6,024.16 to Blanchester Local Schools in support of three different projects. Middle school youth will participate in a half day leadership program at Camp Kern and a field trip to the Cincinnati Museum for a cultural learning experience about natural history, science and America’s Wild. In addition, the guidance team will receive support for its Positive Behavioral Intervention Supports program.

The Vallee Fund’s mission is to strengthen Blanchester and improve the lives of its citizens through project-based funding. The fund hopes to serve the Blanchester community through transformative ideas and creative programs that lift the community and provide services for those in need.

The Robert E. Lucas Memorial Fund awarded five grants to Clinton County nonprofits totaling $15,420 including:

Friends Of Clarksville

$1,000

Installation of a Multi-Sensory Learning Block Wall for residents with special needs and sensory deficits.

Blanchester Middle School

$1,620

Reach for the Stars! Adventures in STEM Education: Materials for seventh and eighth grade students collaborating to build and launch rockets

Clinton County Youth Council

$3,600

Outdoor Adventure Leadership provides at-risk youth with four outdoor adventure field trip opportunities to challenge them mentally and physically while developing team building and leadership skills.

Harvest of Gold

$4,200

Create an IT area for at-risk youth with updated technology resources including laptops, desktops, and printing for after school and virtual programs.

Main Street Sabina

$5,000

To provide low cost swim lessons in spring, summer and fall to Clinton County youth to focus on water safety and lifesaving skills.

The Robert E. Lucas Memorial Fund supports local initiatives of effective 501(c)(3) organizations that place emphasis on issues involving youth of all ages, and leadership, with resources often awarded to creative programs linking various age groups. Funding often supports projects with multiple funders or expanded services. All projects assist, encourage, and promote the well-being of Clinton County residents.

Learn more about these funders and other funding opportunities on the Clinton County Foundation website at clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/nonprofits/#opportunities

About the Clinton County Foundation

The Clinton County Foundation is a community foundation providing charitable investing and local grants so people and nonprofits can make a lasting and positive impact on our community. We have the experience, relationships, and resources to support a thriving community for people to live, work, and grow.