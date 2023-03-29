Hurricane bests Falcons, Panthers in Fayette Co.

EBER — With 10 wins, Wilmington easily defeated Clinton-Massie and Miami Trace Tuesday in boys track and field in Fayette County.

In a battle of former South Central Ohio League rivals, the Hurricane had 84 points with Massie 47 and Trace 44.

WHS had several two-event individual winners. Blaize Johnson won the 110-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash. Teammate Henry Hildebrandt won the 1,600- and 800-meter runs. Zeth Cowin notched two wins in the shot put and discus.

Clinton-Massie’s Marty Kreider won the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

SUMMARY

March 28, 2023

@Miami Trace High School

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 84, Clinton-Massie 47, Miami Trace 44

4×800 RELAY: 1) Wilmington 9:58; 2) Miami Trace 10:28

110 HURDLES: 1) B. Johnson, WIL, 15.83; 2) Cochran, WIL, 17.83

100 DASH: 1) Kreider, CM, 11.2; 2) Kimple, CM, 11.38; 3) Chesser, CM, 11.39; 4) Stewart, WIL, 11.46

4×200 RELAY: 1) Wilmington 1:40.69; 2) Miami Trace 1:53

1600 RUN: 1) Hildebrandt, WIL, 4:59; 3) Federle, CM, 5:20; 4) Moore, CM, 5:32

4×100 RELAY: 1) Clinton-Massie 46.09; 2) Wilmington 48.09

400 DASH: 1) B. Johnson, WIL, 54.33; Z. Smith, WIL, 56.51; Hildebrandt, WIL, 58.19; Jackson, WIL, 58.48

300 HURDLES: 1) LeBeau, MT, 45.03; 2) Cochran, WIL, 46.09; 4, Bates, WIL, 50.4

800 RUN: 1) Hildebrandt, WIL, 2:19; 2) Federle, CM, 2:20; 4) Walters, WIL, 2:36

200 DASH: 1) Kreider, CM, 23.27; 2) Carpenter, CM, 24.71; 3) Stewart, WIL, 25.72

3200 RUN: 1) Fliehman, MT, 11:08; 2) McDermott, WIL, 11:25; 3_) Estep, WIL, 11:59; 4) Moore, CM, 12:34

4×400 RELAY: 1) Wilmington 4:00; 2) Clinton-Massie 4:02.62

SHOT PUT: 1) Cowin, WIL, 45-7.6; 2) Trick, CM, 39-2.6; 3) Hildebrandt, WIL, 38-6; 4) Steinmetz, WIL, 38-5

DISCUS: 1) Cowin, WIL, 149-4; 2) Moritz, CM, 126-9; 3) Hildebrandt, WIL, 114-7; 4) Steinmetz, WIL, 111-3

LONG JUMP: 1) Cody, WIL, 18-11; 3) Leahy, CM, 17-7.6; 4) Jackson, WIL, 17-7.6

HIGH JUMP: 1) Leahy, CM, 5-8; 3) Smith, WIL, 5-6

POLE VAULT: 1) Perkins, MT, 10-6; 4) Mills, CM, 9-6