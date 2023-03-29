Two local SSCC students named Coca-Cola Academic Team Scholars

Southern State Community College is pleased to announce that two current SSCC students have been named Coca-Cola Academic Team Scholars.

As part of the 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team, Robert (Alex) Bradshaw, of Martinsville in Clinton County, has been named a Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship. Peyton Magee, of Hillsboro in Highland County, has been named a Bronze Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Alex and Peyton,” said Dr. Nicole Roades, president of Southern State Community College, “—two of our most outstanding students! On behalf of Southern State, we could not be happier to have these fine individuals affiliated with our college. I am pleased to see them rewarded and honored for their academic commitment and personal discipline.”

Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized in both local and statewide ceremonies and will also be recognized internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, to be held in Columbus, Ohio, April 20-22.

Southern State’s PTK Advisor, Susan Morris, also added that she is proud to work with such exemplary students at the college. “Following in the footsteps of our first All USA Scholar, Alyssa Mays, who is currently attending Marietta College, Alex and Peyton now join her as examples in academic excellence, leadership, and service for SSCC and the community,” she said.

“We thank the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for recognizing these student leaders and for investing in their futures,” said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “Scholarships like these are integral to the success of these students in reaching their educational and career goals.”

Peyton Magee