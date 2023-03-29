Wildcats fourth at Georgetown Invitational track, field meet

GEORGETOWN — Blanchester was fourth and East Clinton 10th Tuesday at the Georgetown Invitational track and field meet.

The Wildcats went 1-2 in the discus with Gabe Staehling coming out on top with a throw of 132-6 and teammate Chasen Allison finishing second at 121-8.

SUMMARY

March 28, 2023

@Georgetown Invitational

TEAM SCORES: Mason County 189 Goshen 107 Georgetown 93 Blanchester 59 Winchester Eastern 29 Miami Valley Christian 15 Fayetteville-Perry 10 Cin Hills Christian 8 Felicity 7 East Clinton 4 Dohn 3

4×800 RELAY: 1) Mason Co 8:49.87; 3) Blanchester (Brendan Crothers, Xander Culberson, Alexander Johnson, Sebastian Smith) 10:15.66; 4) East Clinton (Dylan Arnold, Jackson Seabaugh, Dru Simmons, Colton Brockman) 10:53.11

110 HURDLES: 1) Alex Underwood, Geo, 16.49; 5) Isaiah Abbott, Blan, 19.31; 6) Samuel McEntire, Blan, 21.6

100 DASH: 1) CJ Arthur, Mas Co, 11.49; 10) Casey Gilbert, Blan, 12.46; 14) Michael Mulvihill, Blan, 12.92

4×200 RELAY: 1) Mason Co 1:38.58; 3) Blanchester (Tristen Malone, Isaiah Abbott, Isaiah Williams, Dustin Trace) 1:43.91

1600 RUN: 1) Peyton Ullery, Mas Co, 4:44.2; 8) Brendan Crothers, Blan, 5:29.31; 16) Dru Simmons, EC, 6:28.16

4×100 RELAY: 1) Mason Co 46.55; 5) Blanchester (Michael Mulvihill, Tristen Malone, Isaiah Abbott, Dustin Trace) 48.91

400 DASH: 1) Elijah Reed, Mas Co, 56.75; 8) Dylan Arnold, EC, 59.33; 12) Alexander Johnson, Blan, 61.12; 13) Elyon Hackmann, EC, 61.57; 17) Landon Brockman, EC, 65.01

300 HURDLES: 1) Austin Moreland, Mas Co, 43.67; 8) Samuel McEntire, Blan, 53.43

800 RUN: 1) Mason Williams, Geo, 2:16.79; 8) Dylan Arnold, EC, 2:31.89; 12) Colton Brockman, EC, 2:52.71; 14) Jackson Seabaugh, EC, 2:53.93

200 DASH: 1) CJ Arthur, Mas Co, 23.71; 6) Dustin Trace, Blan, 25.87; 9) Casey Gilbert, Blan, 26.71; 10) Isaiah Williams, Blan, 27.1; 12) Isaiah Abbott, Blan, 27.37

3200 RUN: 1) Nick Dean, Go, 11:10.23; 6) Jonathan Rowan, Blan, 14:09.36

4×400 RELAY: 1) Georgetown 3:51.43; 2) Blanchester (Michael Mulvihill, Xander Culberson, Alexander Johnson, Sebastian Smith) 4:01.54

SHOT PUT: 1) Carter Sanders, Mas Co, 48-0; 3) Chasen Allison, Blan, 40-3; 4) Gabriel Staehling, Blan, 40-0; 13) Max Gulley, EC, 31-3

DISCUS: 1) Gabe Staehling, Blan, 132-6; 2) Chasen Allison, Blan, 121-8; 8) Max Gulley, EC, 87-7; 9) Hunter Montgomery, Blan, 84-7

LONG JUMP: 1) Nazir Metz, Mas Co, 17-3; 9) Samuel McEntire, Blan, 14-9.5; 12) Dustin Trace, Blan, 14-8.5; 14) Isaiah Williams, Blan, 14-4; 17) Elyon Hackmann, EC, 13-2.75

HIGH JUMP: 1) Carson Miles, Geo, 5-10; 5) Casey Gilbert, Blan, 5-0

POLE VAULT: 1) AJ Barrett, Mas Co, 13-0

